Forscene to Showcase New App, Virtual Ingest at NAB NY

NEW YORK—Video editing software Forscene is focusing on new ways it is addressing remote challenges for its booth at NAB Show New York, offering demonstrations of its new Review App and Virtual Ingest Server.

The Forscene Review App is designed to review and approve edits on the go. Finished sequences from Forscene’s editing software can be dragged and dropped to the review button, making it available for review. The app then alerts reviewers and allows them to play, scrub through, comment on and approve or reject from an iOS device. Must be a Forscene account holder to access projects via the app.

The Virtual Ingest Server was first introduced back at NAB 2016 in Las Vegas, but Forscene has created a new user interface for the device that runs Forscene’s ingest software on a virtual machine on a laptop or computer. With the new UI and automated setup, the process has been simplified for Mac users, making it easier to create and upload proxies to the Forscene cloud while also backing up shoot rushes.

Forscene will display these products at its booth, 1155, at NAB Show New York, which takes place from Nov. 9-10.