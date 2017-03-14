FCC: TVs Could Use NAB Convention to Help Coordinate Repack

WASHINGTON—An FCC official said earlier this week that the post-auction transition clock, which gives stations 90 days to file construction permits and a total of 39 months for the transition, is set to begin with the release of the auction closing and reassignment public notice planned for mid-April. Some asked whether there could be a delay as many broadcasters will be preparing for the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, but Incentive Auction Task Force Deputy Chair Jean Kiddo hoped that stations could use the NAB Show to their advantage by “talking to other stations and coordinating with them where they can.”

