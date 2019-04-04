Encoding.com Boosts Cloud Capabilities for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As more broadcasters and content providers eye a move to the cloud, Encoding.com has announced that it has added support for several new features that will assist with the process with its setup at the 2019 NAB Show.

One of the new supported features is for the encoding and decoding of Apple ProRes. Encdoing.com will support all versions of the ProRes codec from 442 up to 4444 XQ with the PQ and HLG HDR metadata by integrating it into the Encoding.com 64-bit Linux-based platform.

Another new supported technology includes Dolby Vision to assist with distributing videos using HDR technology. Via Encoding.com, users will be able to scale the distribution of content created in Dolby Vision.

Nielsen and Encoding.com have also began collaborating, with Encoding.com enabling Nielsen’s audio watermarking technology for audience measurement to work in a cloud-based computing architecture. Encoding.com has also received certification for the ability to convert existing Nielsen PCM audio watermarks already embedded in video content to ID3 tags for tracking on iOS devices.

There is also a new Encoding.com service that will debut at the NAB Show, the Ludicrous HLS video processing service that enables video content providers to process long-form HD and UHD videos into multi-bitrate HLS packages. The Ludicrous systems is designed to reduce video processing time by creating separate, small chunks of the source video and doing all transcoding and packaging in parallel, and then stitching the transcoded bits back together.

In addition, recently released an annual study on trends in video formats for broadcast, OTT, MVPD, web and mobile distribution that the company can share during the show. It’s key findings included that H.264 remained the top video codec; broadcast codecs increased in usage by Encoding.com customers; immediate processing workflows/repackaging are becoming more widely used; and new data on HDR formats.

Encoding.com will be at booth SU5224 throughout the NAB Show.