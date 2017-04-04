Elements to Demo Media Workflow Manager at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Elements will demonstrate a new media workflow manager that allows users to set up the automation of tasks using simple drag-and-drop functionality from the system’s intuitive graphics user interface.

Workflow Manager

The workflow manager, which is part of the company’s Media Library, is a sophisticated media asset management (MAM) system that runs on Elements media servers or storage appliances. Media Library users can transfer projects seamlessly to editing systems, such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, and Apple Final Cut Pro. It also supports Avid bin locking and project sharing.

Elements’ Rough-Cut Editor, which is also part of the Media Library, offers professional rough-cut editing functionalities. During projects, it streamlines the review and approvals process by allowing for frame-accurate comments and even drawings on the source material to indicate areas of interest.

The Media Library also provides unique features, such as an embedded media player that can play back up to four videos concurrently, for easier comparison of four different edited versions.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Elementswill be in ALT System’s Renaissance Hotel suite. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.