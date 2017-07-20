Elements to Debut New Cloud Feature at IBC 2017

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY—Elements, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, is making it easier to access the Cloud. The Company has announced plans to present its new and secure option to push projects or media assets to the Cloud via Elements own GUI at IBC 2017 in Stand 7.B08.

The new Cloud feature, embedded in Elements Media Library, allows all connected workstations to share assets through a private cloud, directly from within Elements’ GUI. With a simple mouse click every operator from any workstation, even those without direct internet access, can initiate the upload and create a link to the specific video in the cloud, or leverage the “auto-upload” functionality allowing operators to automatically load assets to a new cloud-hosted web platform for easy external access.

“Following our basic principle to make processes safe, simple and fast for the user, we have managed to create our new feature in the most efficient fashion,” said André Kamps, Elements CEO. “Instead of uploading the big hi-res file, our Cloud feature uses the smaller Proxy-version of a clip, reducing upload times significantly. Now entire projects can be stored, shared and recalled with just a keystroke, making collaboration from anywhere convenient and easy.”

The sleek web portal allows the Cloud to be easily accessible directly from within the Elements system via various applications including Elements Filemanager, Media Library and Task Manager. Customers can direct clients to view clips on an individually branded Cloud-based Portal, giving the impression of an on-premise, self-hosted storage. Identical to the use of the Media Library as a communication portal, viewers accessing the assets through the cloud are invited to leave comments and even drawings on the image. All annotations are integrated and synced to Elements Media Library.

The new feature will become part of Elemenets’ comprehensive workflow management tool-set that provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets. The unique web-based workflow enhancement feature set is embedded in Elements appliances ONE, NAS, GATEWAY, SAN and the mobile appliance CUBE. The optional Media Library, a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use media asset management tool is fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from the Media Library to any other editing application. The Media Library also fully supports Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

The entire solution is being demonstrated on Elements’ stand # 7.B08 in the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.