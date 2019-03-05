Digital Alert Systems to Intro Halo V2 EAS Enterprise System at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Digital Alert Systems will unveil its Halo V2 enterprise-wide EAS management system and preview an advanced alerting module for ATSC 3.0 at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The latest iteration of the product, a web-based enterprise-wide tool, can oversee and facilitate command of all DASDEC devices in an operation, the company said.

Halo V2 forms a single aggregation point for multiple users from different departments with different levels of permission enabling them to oversee the health and status of each EAS device, alert personnel of changes, centralize configuration settings, manage software updates and consolidate FCC-mandated test results to make EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) filings easier, it said.

The product enables enterprises to better use EAS subject matter experts and decreases how much time and the number of resources spent on EAS matters, Digital Alert Systems added.

The company also will show its new ATSC 3.0-oriented advanced emergency information module, an optional advanced emergency alerting (AEA) upgrade for the DASDEC emergency messaging platform.

The EAS-Net AEA module aggregates content, including messages and multimedia, from outside sources and generates a station’s unique messaging for transmission to AEA-enabled applications on 3.0 receivers, Digital Alert Systems said.

By adding the module to a DASDEC unit, stations can seamlessly integrate AEA capabilities into their Next-Gen TV standard, thus enabling them to reach targeted audiences in new ways with detailed urgent and emergency messages and information, it said.

The EAS-Net AEA module makes it possible for stations to communicate with their audiences via text, graphics, audio and other advanced multimedia, providing a more interactive way to disseminate emergency information that far exceeds what is possible with basic EAS, the company added.

Digital Alert Systems also will feature its new DASDEC Version 4.0 software upgrade for the company’s DASCEC-II platform, offering EAS/Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) compliance. Improvements include Triggered CAP Polling, which, for example, allows the system to de-que an EAS alert when a CAP version of the same alert is available, the company said. The company will also highlight its upgrade and trade-in program.

