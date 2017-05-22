Blackmagic Design Heading Cross Country With NAB 2017 Roadshow
FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design will be making its way across the country to showcase a number of the products that it featured at the 2017 NAB Show with its aptly named NAB 2017 Roadshow.
The event, which will visit seven cities over six weeks between June and July, will provide hands-on demonstrations of Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve 14, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro and other products.
Here is the full list of cities and dates for each stop of the Blackmagic Design NAB 2017 Roadshow:
- Boston, June 6
- Washington D.C., June 8
- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20
- Portland, Ore., June 22
- Salt Lake City, June 27
- Denver, June 29
- Toronto, July 11
For more information on each stop, visit www.blackmagicdesign.com/usatour-2017.
