Accedo VR Sports Experience Coming to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Accedo will showcase its latest user experience (UX) innovations, including a new approach that enables an immersive virtual reality (VR) sports experience. This UX, produced in conjunction with HTC VIVE provides users with an exciting new way to experience content, including live sports and events.

Accedo will also demo Videa, a cloud-based platform for building, delivering and managing high performing video apps on phones, tablets and TV screens, and AppGrid, a data-driven application management solution that delivers real-time control by combining content management, analytics, configuration and A/B testing.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Accedo will be in booth SU9205CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.