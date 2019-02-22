2019 NAB Show’s Streaming Summit Sets Agenda

LAS VEGAS—The two-day Streaming Summit is returning for the 2019 NAB Show to provide a distinct focus on the OTT video industry, particularly its latest technologies and monetization strategies.

The summit has lined up nearly 100 speakers that will speak on technical topics that cover transcoding, packaging, monetization and playback of live and on-demand video, as well as new ways to capitalize on direct-to-consumer offerings and how companies are turning their video libraries into monetization resources through advertising, subscription and other strategies.

Throughout the two days there are also planned fireside chats with key executives in the online video market, including Amazon, Google, Facebook, Comcast, Hulu and other OTT platforms.

New for this year is a dedicated website for the Streaming Summit, nabstreamingsummit.com, that features program details and the call for speakers submission process.

The Streaming Summit will take place April 8-9 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.