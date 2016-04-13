2016 NAB Show Product Preview: Monitors

The way digital content creation technology is going, it’s not “what you see is what you get,” it’s more “what you see is what you got!” and “what you got” can only be seen on a video monitor with the latest HDR, HFR and wide color gamut technology. Here’s what to expect in video monitors at the 2016 NAB Show.

Boland BVB42Boland Communications will debut new large format versions of its BVB17, what the company calls their “ultimate production monitor.” The BVB17 is now joined by the 42-inch BVB42, 49-inch BVB49 and 55- inch BVB55. All models feature true 10-bit panels (1.07 billion colors) and a full 10- bit path. For those looking to replace aging plasma technology, Boland will offer their 55-inch BVB55 OLED, with HDR and a contrast ratio of 200,000:1.

Dolby will showcase the latest in Dolby Vision-enabled consumer TVs including: LG’s 2016 OLED TVs and the company’s flagship Super UHDTVs, the TCL X1 models, set to debut later in the fall. We’ll also get a gander at VIZIO’s 4K Ultra HDTVs, which are the first commercial displays to incorporate Dolby Vision.

Eizo will showcase the ColorEdge CG318- 4K, a 31-inch monitor with DCI-4K, a 4096X2160 native resolution. The monitor is designed for media and entertainment, cinema and broadcasting, 2D and 3D computer-generated imagery, visual effects, compositing and color grading. Also from Eizo, the ColorEdge CG248-4K, a 23.8-inch monitor with a UHD, (3840X2160) native resolution and features high-density 185 pixels per inch resolution.

Flanders Scientific BoxIOFlanders Scientific will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center with their BoxIO, an advanced color management device that supports both 3D and 1D LUTs for post production and production applications. BoxIO is equipped with 2x12-bit 3 Gbps SDI inputs, 2x3 Gbps SDI outputs, and a 12-bit DisplayPort output compatible with HDMI and DVI devices.

Ikan will highlight the DH7, a full HD 7-inch monitor that features Ultra HD 4K HDMI capabilities all within a lightweight, affordable package. The DH7 monitor’s 1920X1200 HD resolution, combined with an IPS screen, delivers vibrant color and strong viewing angles. For a super-sharp image, Ikan’s VX9i packs 2.304 million pixels in its 8.9-inch screen, displaying 254.4 PPI.

Ikegami will introduce two new 4K monitors: The HQLM-3120W is a 31.1-inch broadcast quality monitor, incorporating a 10-bit, LED backlit, UHD LCD panel with a contrast ratio of 1450:1; the HQLM-3120WH is an alternate model with a special panel supporting HDR.

JVC will introduce six new ProHD LCD monitors for studio and field use. Integrated with a wide range of professional functions, the new DT-X92 monitors will replace corresponding DT-X91 models in the JVC ProHD monitor lineup. The DT-X92HX2 features two 9-inch IPS LCD panels with embedded audio meters and 3G/HD/SDSDI, HDMI and CVBS inputs. A single 9-inch monitor with similar features, the DT-X92H, is also available, while another new 9-inch monitor, the DT-X92F, adds on-screen waveform, vector scope and RGB histogram. Rounding out the count, three new larger monitors will include the DT-X16H (15.6-inch), DT-X21H (21.5-inch), and DT-X24H (23.8-inch) models, each with a full HD resolution 1920X1080 LCD panel.

Lilliput Electronics will introduce three new monitors this year. Their 7-inch model Q7 Full HD monitor with 1920x1200 resolution and SDI/HDMI input/output features SDI/HDMI cross conversion, advance functions like waveform, vectorscope, timecode and peaking. Lilliput will also showcase its 23.8-inch and 28-inch 4K UHD broadcast director monitors with metal carry-on cases, each with 3G-SDI, 4 HDMI, DVI, VGA, AV inputs.

Marshall Electronics will shine the spotlight on their new V-R173-DLW desktop/ rackmount monitor and digital analytics workstation featuring a robust set of analytics tools packed into a 17.3-inch 1920X1080p LED-backlit display. With selectable quad-view mode the Marshall Electronics V-R173-DLW simultaneously displays waveform, vectorscope, digital audio and live preview with support for closed-caption decoding (CEA-608-B & CEA-708-B), timecode, VANC and tri-color tally data.

Plura PBM-224-4KOSEE will presenti four lines of new monitoring products at the NAB Show. All models have 12-bit Image-Fidélité processing, tuned with algorithms for model-to-model repeatable image accuracy. OSEE’s BCM and XCM models feature wide gamut IPS and OLED panels that can be pre-loaded with 15–30 33 Point 3D LUTS with 14- bit interpolation accuracy for DCI-P3 and ITU.709 color space.

Plura Broadcast will introduce a complete portfolio of 4K monitors in Las Vegas this year, including the Plura PBM-4K and LCM-4K Series, available in multiple sizes from 24- to 84-inches. The Plura PBM-4K Series will support SMPTE 2036-1, 2x12G/3G/ HD-SDI inputs with active loop. LCM-4K Series 49- and 84-inch monitors, supports up to 3840x2160 resolutions with HEVC decoder.

SmallHD 702 LiteSeeTec will highlight the SeeTec P173- 9HSD, with support for multiple inputs: HDMI, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVI, and YPbPr, and both analog and digital inputs have looping outputs. The P173-9HSD also features an intuitive operating system with built-in tools like waveform, vectorscope, audio level, meters, histogram, focus assist, exposure and false color.

SmallHD will debut new full-size 17-inch, 24-inch and 32-inch production monitors. The monitors’ features include up to 2,000 NITs of brightness, intuitive operating system, compatibility with new HDR footage formats, 1920x1080 8- and 10-bit IPS LCD panel with 4up signal view, up to 5000:1 contrast ratio,

Sony will showcase its flagship BVM-X300 30-inch 4K OLED master monitor, featuring the inherent performance of Trimaster EL OLED monitors, including deep black performance, accurate color reproduction, quick pixel response and wide viewing angles. The BVM-X300 supports HDR mode, can output higher brightness and higher contrast, enables full 4K resolution (4096X2160), offers a wide color gamut conforming to DCI-P3 and displays up to 80 percent of the new ITU-R BT2020 color gamut.

Video Device’s Pix-E7 The Video Devices division of Sound Devices will be bringing its PIX-E7 4K recording monitor, which it says helps you “capture with confidence” thanks to its optically-bonded, capacitive touchscreen for maximum light transmission and minimal reflection. The PIX-E7 offers a full HD 1920x1200 display, a suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, and Apple ProRes codecs, up to 4444 XQ 12-bit.

TVLogic will exhibit six new models including their new 24-inch LUM-240G. Designed to accept both Quad 3G or two single 6G/12G 4K/UHD inputs as well as “two sample interleave” via SDI, the LUM- 240G also supports 4K/UHD resolutions up to 60p via HDMI 2.0 input.

Wohler Technologies will debut its UHDM-4K-TT SD and HD rackmounted and table-top video monitoring series that provides a range of high-quality 4K output screens that can be configured in either full 4K or quad full HD mode, delivering versatility in a range of applications.