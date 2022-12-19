White Paper: Achieving Unrivaled Low Latency in Contribution and Video Transport

IP transport of video, audio and related metadata is transforming television production workflows and enabling new possibilities for all users of video that only a few years ago were inconceivable.

However, a nagging issue continues to vex those hoping to replace various traditional contribution and transport technologies with IP alternatives—the problem of latency.

This new White Paper from Teradek and TV Tech (opens in new tab) examines how Teradek has solved the latency problem common to IP-based video workflows with the new, proprietary Adaptive Reliable Transport (ART) protocol at the heart of Teradec’s new ART 2U encoder-decoder combo.

Major topics covered by the White Paper include:

The key technologies used to deliver ultra-low-latency (250ms or less) performance.

Why it is impervious to high packet rate errors.

Teradek’s strategy that removes retransmission delays.

The ingenious way ART leverages H.265 coarse and fine streams to ensure low latency.

What this level of performance means in practical terms for video workflows.

