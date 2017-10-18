What You Need to Know to Handle Successful File Transfer in a New Media World
Access to better, faster, more efficient file transfer technologies have become a top priority at media and entertainment companies. But how to choose among them?
To help with that process, this buying guide for creative media professionals outlines considerations when choosing a hands-on file transfer system as well as a checklist of must-have features for competitive advantage.
