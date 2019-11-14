Webinar To Examine Opportunities Created By An Intelligent Content Media Platform

Media Asset Management (MAM) systems must undergo a fundamental transformation from simply a repository for audio, video, graphics, animations and associated metadata to an intelligent content factory that enables Media & Entertainment companies to streamline content production and distribution, says Bea Alonso, director, product marketing at Dalet.

“Content owners and distributors face a daunting challenge as their media supply chain is under strain to keep pace with their desire to exploit new markets and distribute content quickly and efficiently,” says Alonso.

Alonso, along with Luc Comeau, market director, MAM, at Dalet, will present their views during a TVTechnology webinar, Nov. 20 at Noon EDT. The hour long event, “How to implement an Intelligent Content Media Platform,” will examine how MAM technology can be leveraged to manage content production and distribution workflows to meet today’s new distribution demands while reducing labor costs and maximizing return on investment (ROI).

A major impediment holding M&E companies back from fully capitalizing on new distribution opportunities is their existing workflows, says Comeau. “Often M&E businesses find themselves with multiple departments acquiring and producing content in different formats, storage that is disconnected and geographically diverse and a lack of searchable metadata. Further, their content import workflows are disjointed, downstream distribution workflows are paltry or non-existent and there is limited visibility into content consumption and distribution.”

MAM technology holds the key to solving these issues by transforming existing workflows into an intelligent content factory tuned to choreograph the distribution of content to multiple platforms—one that leverages component-based workflows to maximize efficiency and ROI for M&E businesses, whether they are distributing their content to other businesses or directly to consumers, says Comeau.

The webinar, moderated by TVTechnology Editor-in-Chief Tom Butts, will also examine the questions of whether there is a business case to be made for investing in multi-platform distribution automation as well as where the ROI is in multiplatform distribution. There also will be the chance for those attending the webinar to have their questions answered.

