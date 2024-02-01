TV Tech's Guide to Audio Now Available
Free ebook covers latest advances in audio for television
The most significant advances in audio for today's media have emerged from broadcasters' transition to IP and the cloud. More than any other development, audio over IP is expanding the ways audio can be enhanced and customized to expand viewer options.
In our latest Guide to Audio, we take a look at how IP is changing the way audio is processed, managed and delivered in today’s broadcast environment and how it is revolutionizing the viewing experience.
Download the free ebook here.
