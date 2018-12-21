The 2018 Future Product Innovation Awards Program Guide is Now Available

The Future Product Innovation Awards ebook is now available. It presents the nominees and winners of our sixth annual Product Innovation Awards, honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users. The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets.

The winners were selected by a panel of professional users, editors and technical contributors of TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio. The list of all the nominees offers a super overview of great new technologies.