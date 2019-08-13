Solution for managing today’s crushing data load while succeeding for the long haul

It’s hard to imagine how much storage is being used and will be required by the Media & Entertainment industry. One authoritative study puts today’s total at nearly 52 Exabytes (1 EB = 1 billion GBs) and predicts almost 192 EB will be required by 2023.

M&E companies must determine how they will affordably scale their storage in an always-on environment to keep pace with this growth, as well as how they will actually find their media assets once they are stored. I’m sure you would also be interested in new ways to store and manage today’s crushing data load while setting yourself up to succeed for the long haul.

This white paper, “To Infinity and Beyond”, examines how a media workflow intelligence platform and scale-out object storage can be leveraged together as a media-aware storage platform that supports highly efficient, centralized media workflows. It also describes:

How M&E enterprises can reduce their overall storage costs and maintain fast access to stored assets in a HyperStore storage environment.

Why scale-out object-based storage is so ideal for nearline media applications supporting existing SAN and NAS production storage.

How Telestream’s Vantage can leverage the extensible metadata schema underlying Cloudian HyperStore and its custom metadata tagging to identify and retrieve media assets from storage without requiring a Media Asset Management (MAM) system.

