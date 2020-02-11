NextGen TV: Latest News
Security, Content Protection High Priorities for NextGen TV
Encyrption is a fundamental part of the overall system.
Sinclair Joins Pearl TV Station Consortium
The move unifies two top leaders in the development and rollout of NextGen TV.
Stark Warns of Potential Privacy, Data Issues With ATSC 3.0
How will consumer information gathered through NextGen TV services be protected?
Broadcasters Seek License Changes to Avoid NextGen TV Delays
NAB, Pearl TV and Meredith met with the Media Bureau last week to make their case.
NextGen TV: 'This Is Year One'
SMPTE day-long event debates the future of ATSC 3.0.
NextGen TV Could Fuel 50% Local TV Revenue Growth Over 10 Years
Even so, traditional advertising and retrans fees will remain significant revenue sources.
Sinclair, SK Telecom Team on NextGen TV Venture
Joint venture will develop new broadcasting technology based on ATSC 3.0.
Three of Four TV Networks Support 3.0 'Without Reservation,' Says Smith
NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith says the other is in favor of 3.0 but does not wish to lead.
Apollo PublicTV Releasing NextGen TV Receivers
Android-based receiver devices will serve B2B and B2C markets.
South Korea Creates ATSC 3.0 Testing Facility
Jeju Island will become an "ATSC 3.0 Theme Park."
Synamedia Joins Phoenix Model Market Initiative
Video Software provider will provide encoding expertise to NextGen TV collaboration.
Apollo PublicTV Launches NextGen Broadcast Service
Enables NextGen TV broadcasts for stations utilizing ATSC 1.0 spectrum.
Twenty 3.0 Consumer Receivers Coming in 2020
Madeleine Noland, president of the committee, says at least 20 3.0 receivers are on their way to market.
Strong Appeal for NextGen TV Among Consumers
Many consumers are getting their first taste of the ATSC 3.0 standard at CES 2020.
Sony's X900H NextGen TV Model Debuts at CES 2020
The company's first model that dives into the next-gen television standard.
Sinclair Performing Live NextGen TV Demos at CES 2020
Working with local NBC Las Vegas station, KSNV TV.
LG Electronics to Rollout Six 3.0 TVs This Year in U.S.
The introduction is welcome news for U.S. broadcasters launching NextGen TV service.
Fincons Group to Show 3.0 Monetization Platform at CES 2020
The SDP platform leverages AI and ML to unlock NextGen TV benefits for broadcasters.
CES to Mark Debut of ATSC 3.0 Consumer Products
The NextGen TV standard begins its official rollout in 2020.
ITU Adopts ATSC 3.0 as Recommended Digital Broadcast Standard
The move clears the way for broadcasters worldwide to evaluate and use 3.0.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox