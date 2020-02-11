NextGen TV: Latest News

(Image credit: iStock)

Security, Content Protection High Priorities for NextGen TV

Encyrption is a fundamental part of the overall system.

Sinclair Joins Pearl TV Station Consortium

The move unifies two top leaders in the development and rollout of NextGen TV.

Stark Warns of Potential Privacy, Data Issues With ATSC 3.0

How will consumer information gathered through NextGen TV services be protected?

Broadcasters Seek License Changes to Avoid NextGen TV Delays

NAB, Pearl TV and Meredith met with the Media Bureau last week to make their case.

NextGen TV: 'This Is Year One'

SMPTE day-long event debates the future of ATSC 3.0.

NextGen TV Could Fuel 50% Local TV Revenue Growth Over 10 Years

Even so, traditional advertising and retrans fees will remain significant revenue sources.

Sinclair, SK Telecom Team on NextGen TV Venture

Joint venture will develop new broadcasting technology based on ATSC 3.0.

Three of Four TV Networks Support 3.0 'Without Reservation,' Says Smith

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith says the other is in favor of 3.0 but does not wish to lead.

Apollo PublicTV Releasing NextGen TV Receivers

Android-based receiver devices will serve B2B and B2C markets.

South Korea Creates ATSC 3.0 Testing Facility

Jeju Island will become an "ATSC 3.0 Theme Park."

Synamedia Joins Phoenix Model Market Initiative

Video Software provider will provide encoding expertise to NextGen TV collaboration.

Apollo PublicTV Launches NextGen Broadcast Service

Enables NextGen TV broadcasts for stations utilizing ATSC 1.0 spectrum.

Twenty 3.0 Consumer Receivers Coming in 2020

Madeleine Noland, president of the committee, says at least 20 3.0 receivers are on their way to market.

Strong Appeal for NextGen TV Among Consumers

Many consumers are getting their first taste of the ATSC 3.0 standard at CES 2020.

Sony's X900H NextGen TV Model Debuts at CES 2020

The company's first model that dives into the next-gen television standard.

Sinclair Performing Live NextGen TV Demos at CES 2020

Working with local NBC Las Vegas station, KSNV TV.

LG Electronics to Rollout Six 3.0 TVs This Year in U.S.

The introduction is welcome news for U.S. broadcasters launching NextGen TV service.

Fincons Group to Show 3.0 Monetization Platform at CES 2020

The SDP platform leverages AI and ML to unlock NextGen TV benefits for broadcasters.

CES to Mark Debut of ATSC 3.0 Consumer Products

The NextGen TV standard begins its official rollout in 2020.

ITU Adopts ATSC 3.0 as Recommended Digital Broadcast Standard

The move clears the way for broadcasters worldwide to evaluate and use 3.0.