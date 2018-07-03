Live Remote Production isn't Just for Broadcast Anymore

Live television is proving to be a great way for OTT services to differentiate themselves from competitors. But live production is expensive, or least it has been. Now a new generation of IP-based technology enabling signal transport via an unmanaged network is changing the game for live remote sports, music and entertainment production.



This white paper explores this new production methodology and how it is making it more affordable to offer live programming. Download to learn:

How broadcasters like Fox Sports are using live capture to enable at-home production

How at-home production is changing the cost equation of live remotes

Why encoding once and packaging IP for multiple devices is the smart thing to do

Importance of monitoring live capture and live streaming quality

Click here to read the full white-paper.