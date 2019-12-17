In an ever increasing market, broadcasters, content owners and distributors need to find effective ways to increase viewer choices through more content, new services and expanding to new markets. TV Technology is offering a one-hour webinar on these types of strategies, “How to Implement an Intelligent Content Media Platform,” with the following speakers:

Bea Alonso, director of product marketing, Dalet

Luc Comeau, director of market strategy & portfolio - MAM, Dalet

The webinar examines how MAM technology can be leveraged to manage content production and distribution workflows to meet today’s new distribution demand while reducing labor costs and maximizing return on investment.

You can now watch the webinar on-demand.