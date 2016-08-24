Game Boy Flies Drone (Video)

FRANCE—Past and future are working together now, as a new video shows that the classic Game Boy device can be retooled to be used as a drone controller.

Gautier Hattenberger from the French Civil Aviation University recently created a code that could translate signals from the Game Boy to something a drone could interpret. He uses a GameLink, Arduino microcontroller and FTDI semiconductor to transfer the signals from the handheld to the drone.

In the video below, Hattenberger uses his Game Boy from 1989 to fly a ARDrone2 from Parrot.

Hattenberg released the source code on GitHub for others to access.