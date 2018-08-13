3 Tips for Winning an Industry Innovator Award From Future

NEW YORK--Future PLC, parent of TV Technology, has announced the second annual Future Industry Innovator Awards, honoring people who make a difference in TV/video technology, streaming, radio/audio technology, content production/delivery and government video.

Everybody knows someone who innovates in the fields of video, TV, radio or audio technology and whose role deserves more appreciation. Perhaps it’s a director of engineering, a manufacturing product designer, a consultant or technical researcher … it could be a videographer, a producer, an editor or filmmaker … anyone on the cutting edge of great content — your customer, your employee, your boss!

Here’s your chance to herald innovators in your industry and shine a spotlight on them.

Nominations are accepted by each publication in the Broadcast/Video Group of Future PLC, including TV Technology, Radio World, Digital Video, Radio magazine, Video Edge and Government Video. Anyone may nominate an individual for one or more publication awards, by filling out an online nomination and paying an entry fee.

Winners will be featured in the brands listed above and receive an award. All nominees will be saluted in a special Innovators’ Gallery publication. So whether they are chosen as winners or not, each colleague is honored publicly for their work, with a profile and photo that lets you tell their story of innovation.

To help with your nomination, here are three things to keep in mind when submitting:

Think broadly. Nominees can come from the worlds of TV/video technology, radio/audio technology, content production/delivery and government video. Perhaps it’s a director of engineering, a manufacturer’s product designer, a consultant or technical researcher, a company founder or unsung hero… Someone who has a great professional track record or whose superb leadership and innovation skills mark them as someone to watch.

Tell a story! The nomination form will prompt you to explain in 500 words or less how this person makes a difference. Your nomination text is a crucial part of how judges will choose. Fill out the nomination thoughtfully and with as much detail as possible. Why is this person special to you? What successes have they had, what projects have they led, what makes them noteworthy? Celebrate your nominee!

Think visually. Remember that the text and image you provide will not only be seen by the judges, but also published in the Innovator’s Gallery.

Key Takeaways

What? Nominations for Future’s Industry Innovators Award

When? Submissions are open from Aug. 6 to Sept. 14, 2018

Why? Your nominee will be acknowledged for his or her contributions to the industry.

The editors and advisors of Future’s media technology brands — TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio World and Radio magazine — will choose the winners, to be announced this fall. Winners receive an award for display and are covered in the newsletters, websites, print publications and social media of our brands. All nominees are featured in the 2018 Innovators’ Gallery, to be distributed in digital edition form to thousands of readers of those publications. Even non-recipients are winners, because your nomination text and their photo will appear as a mark of the esteem with which they are held in the industry.

Register here.