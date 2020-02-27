TVT’s ‘Guide to PTZ Cameras’ EBook Now Available

WASHINGTON—Thanks in large part to advances in robotics, IP and image sensors, the PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera market has expanded beyond its original use for surveillaince to being used inside studios and sports arenas, providing new and unique points of views.

In TV Technology’s latest eBook, “Guide to PTZ Cameras,” we take a look at PTZ cameras' potential uses on the set and in the concert venue, as well as take a look at how AI will enhance PTZ production.