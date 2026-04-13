Sinclair’s WTOV Taps Brightline for Lighting Upgrade

BRIDGEVILL, Pa.—Sinclair Broadcasting station WTOV has transformed their studio into a digitally enhanced broadcast center that delivers live news programming through a variety of electronic and color-changing backgrounds.

Sinclair’s Eric Castagne, assistant director of television production at Sinclair, took the lead designing the electronic sets, with support from director of television production, Mark Nadeau.

Castagne, along with Nadeau, created three distinct sets, including a dedicated green screen area. Two studio walls with interactive LED backgrounds sit behind the news anchors, positioned at a 90-degree angle from each other. A new main anchor desk; an interview set; and a chroma key/sports broadcast area round out the improvements. The LED walls are lit for full walk-and-talk ability, enhancing their high-end, immersive look.

With the upgrade, WTOV is now lit with a combination of new Brightline LED fixtures and LED upgrades to its original SeriesONE fluorescent fixtures, complemented by highlights from Brightline Pup fresnels, mounted throughout the studio. The result creates an exciting canvas of future programming opportunities for WTOV.

WTOV serves the Wheeling, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio market as an affiliate of NBC and Fox.

The WTOV equipment list for the sets includes:

LED Retrofit kit for Brightline S1.2 & S1.4 fluorescent fixtures (24x)

Minnow 55W LED Profile Spotlight (10x)

Lupo DayLED 650 60W Fresnel (3x)

Lupo DayLED 1000 110W Fresnel (11x)

Pup 55W Fresnel (10x)

ETC ColorSource lighting control console (1x)