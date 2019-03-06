What is HLG?

As the demand for UHD/4K content increases, the variety of high dynamic range options grows as well.

One of these is Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), which was jointly developed by the BBC and Japan’s NHK and is designed to simplify the delivery of HDR by combining standard dynamic range and HDR images into one video signal that can adapt to the appropriate display. Its ability to be delivered over one bitstream also makes it more bandwidth efficient.

