Weather Central enhances Fusion Studio

Weather Central showcased enhancements to its Fusion Studio weather presentation system at the 2012 NAB Show.

Expanded 3D graphics capability, social media connectivity and effortless presentation interfaces enable broadcast weather presenters to dive deeper into the local weather stories that directly affect their viewers.

The key enabler behind Fusion Studio is Weather Central's high-resolution data, such as VividCast, which enables presenters to zero in with 1km resolution forecast data on specific locations in their viewing area.

Fusion Studio offers a true 3D environment, featuring multiple lighting sources, shadows, customizable animations and transitions and 3D object support. Any Fusion scene — graphic, live video or clips — can be applied to the face of a 3D object and then used interactively by the presenter during broadcast.