Vizrt debuts IP-based Viz Engine

Vizrt has announced a new version of its Viz Engine real-time 3D compositing system. The new version is a renderer capable of IP in and IP out, as well as real-time compositing IP streams with graphics in a low-cost solution.

The latest version of the Viz Engine allows for IP-based streaming IO. Graphics and video are composiited in real-time as a stream that can be many formats from online to mobile devices to live on-air. With no need for an expensive video card, the system takes up less rack space. The IT infrastructure makes it highly portable for OB vans and affordable for broadcasters.

Multiple Viz Engines can render the same content and output different formats for multiple platforms — all in real time — eliminating the need for transcoding to each platform.