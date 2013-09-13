Visual Unity Helps Clouds Media to deliver OTT content service

OTT solutions provider Visual Unity has helped Tanzanian media conglomerate Clouds Media to deliver a complete over-the-top content service to the East African market.

Based in Dar-es-Salaam, Clouds Media was established in 1998 as a radio and television broadcaster, delivering music, television and film content the Tanzanian market. With Visual Unity’s expertise, Clouds Media has now expanded its operations to deliver over-the-top transmission (OTT) directly to their viewers on any screen or connected device anywhere in the world.

Visual Unity provided Clouds Media with the technology necessary to deliver its new service. The technical infrastructure is based on Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMedia over-the-top (OTT) content solution. vuMedia allows broadcasters to manage, monetize and monitor delivery of content to any connected screen and more than 7000 connected devices, including legacy phones.

Visual Unity’s vuMedia platform supports comprehensive streaming and VoD services and integrates with billing and CRM processes. For this project, Visual Unity is providing full live channel streaming capability a propriety UI/UX with full GUI/API access, DMR protection, analytics, delivery and support for an array of mobile devices.

With TV in Tanzania going digital, the the service provider found that this was the right time to reach fans of the Clouds brand both domestically and internationally via OTT multiscreen. The complete service is being officially launched in October.