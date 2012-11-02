Virginia Tech installs HD/SD Vaddio camera system

In 2010, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving teams moved their home to the Christiansburg Aquatic Centers. The 64,000sq-ft facility features a full-size, 50m Olympic-style pool, two 1m springboards, two 3m springboards, and a diving tower with 5m, 7.5m and 10m platforms. The venue can seat up to 1000 spectators, who can watch the swim meets on the massive scoreboard and video board adjacent to the diving boards and platforms.

After a year of convincing, planning and designing, Virginia Tech installed an HD/SD Vaddio camera system. Four WallVIEW HD-19 cameras and a WallVIEW 100 camera are placed throughout the pool area. The original locations of the HD-19 cameras had to be altered in order to capture the height of both the low and high diving boards. One HD-19 is placed about 20ft above the stands on the second level of the pool deck. Another camera is placed below the pool deck for shooting straight at the swimmers as they swim toward the camera, while an additional two HD-19 cameras capture both the stands and the diving platforms. The standard-definition WallVIEW 100 sits about 20ft above the pool deck for capturing the scoreboard showing swim meet results.

The cameras are controlled by a ProductionVIEW HD MV camera control switcher/mixer with a built-in multiviewer. The facility is now able to easily bring in and mix both the SD and HD outputs from the different cameras. Streaming the video in SD and displaying the HD video on the video board was a major achievement.