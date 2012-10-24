Verivue unveils Object Store

Verivue recently announced an addition to its OneVantage product portfolio, Object Store. The Object Store is a scalable, resilient and extensible private cloud storage platform designed for network operators to publish and store content so that it may be served by a CDN.

The popularity of over-the-top video is pushing networks to near capacity, and the volume of content is expected to grow at an even faster pace.

Combining the best aspects of cloud storage technology and content delivery, Verivue developed its Object Store specifically to operate with a CDN and to let network operators start slowly and add on as needed without exorbitant upfront costs.

The new product provides redundant, scalable storage for media assets using clusters of commodity off-the-shelf servers, capable of storing multiple petabytes and billions of objects. In addition to eliminating any single point of failure, there is no single point of control in the entire cluster, thus eliminating any potential performance bottlenecks. Objects are written to multiple disk drives spread across servers in the cluster.