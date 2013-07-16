Universal Satellite Communications chooses ATEME CM5000 encoders

Universal Satellite Communications (UniSat), a Los Angeles based, fully integrated supplier of television logistics, production and transmission services, has selected ATEME’s CM5000 encoders to upgrade its satellite newsgathering (SNG) vehicles.

The move brings the latest in encoding technology, including MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit features, to the UniSat SNG fleet.

According to ATEME, the UniSat application is the first time a user has adopted a configuration that allows SNG operators to upgrade existing legacy uplink equipment that previously required a satellite modulator to output on Intermediate Frequency (IF).

UniSat has deployed six high-end CM5000 encoders in its SNG fleet, providing its operators with the latest technology configured to support MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit encoding, and includes a built-in IF satellite modulator.