TSL Professional Products to show Touchmix Pilot solution at 2012 NAB

TSL Professional Products will introduce its new Touchmix Pilot Desktop Remote system at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth N1119).

The Touchmix Pilot, which consists of a new Desktop Remote panel with rack-mount host unit, provides one-touch access to any analog or digital audio source material in mono, stereo or surround, allows for the adjustment of levels and balance and delivers the capability to mix together multiple sources. Designed to help broadcasters empower creative operators with a more flexible and convenient control platform, it’s a complete solution for lean-back audio monitoring.

By using the Touchmix Pilot, directors, producers, editors and VT operators will have straightforward access to multiple audio sources literally at their fingertips. Designed with the latest touch-screen technology, the intuitive user interface allows operators to tap the audio channel they wish to hear, mix together incoming sources and even adjust individual level and balance. Complex configuration snapshots can be loaded or saved using on-board memory locations or via the on-board USB port.

Developed for operation with TSL’s ground-breaking AVM-T-MIX (Touchmix), as well as other I/O devices, the system can be set up effortlessly in a matter of minutes due to its straightforward configurability. The Touchmix, a system design inspired by input from the BBC, is unlike any other compact audio monitoring product. It is comprised of a pair of 20-channel audio mixers with exclusive signal selection via the on-board router and a “solo” monitoring buss function similar to that of a large-format digital audio mixing console. Up to 64 audio inputs can be chosen simultaneously from SDI, AES and analog sources.

