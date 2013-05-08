Triveni Digital strategic initiative aims to enhance local broadcast revenue

Triveni Digital has announced strategic initiatives aimed at enabling local broadcasters to generate new revenues by leveraging their core assets.

The initiatives are based upon a new ATSC 2.0-compatible open architecture and system components from Triveni Digital and other partners that allow local broadcasters to deliver content to next-generation viewing platforms.

By extending the options for viewers to access local content, broadcasters can realize new revenue streams through targeted ads as well as subscription and pay-per-view services.

Some components of the new architecture are already supported by Triveni Digital's deployed products. Additional components will be developed over time, in collaboration with third-party technology vendors and with input from local broadcasters, the company said.