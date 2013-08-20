Totalmovie chooses Harmonic for live OTT multiscreen streaming service

Totalmovie, a Grupo Salinas company and over-the-top (OTT) service, recently selected a complete multi-screen solution from Harmonic to power its new live TV streaming service. Harmonic's adaptive bit rate and multicast technology enables Totalmovie customers to view 64 high-quality SD and HD channels in more than 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Brazil.

The premium streaming service has been launched on a wide range of devices including TVs, set-top boxes, tablets and smartphones. Totalmovie chose Harmonic because it enabled the company to quickly launch the new OTT multiscreen streaming service to generate additional revenue and become one of the first multi-country services in Latin America to combine live TV and VOD.

After downlinking live content, Totalmovie uses the ProStream 1000 with ACE for real-time video and audio transcoding of multiple SD and HD broadcast channels. Featuring a scalable and flexible architecture, ProStream 1000 with ACE transcodes MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC content into multiple streams of H.264 with multiple video resolutions and bit rates optimized for multiscreen delivery, maximizing Totalmovie's efficiencies and reducing operating expenses.