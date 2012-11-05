TIM partners with Ericsson to launch 4G/LTE in Brazil

TIM Brazil, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia with more than 70 million customers in Brazil, has selected Ericsson as the key supplier to provide its 4G/LTE network. Ericsson will deploy all 4G/LTE radio sites with its new multi-standard radio base station, RBS 6000, supporting TIM’s LTE network in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Sergipe, Goiás and the Federal District.

This deal extends the long-standing partnership that together implemented the telecom company’s 2G and 3G in Brazil. The contract also includes network rollout, which combines a comprehensive package of services ranging from design and integration to training and customer support.

Consumers can enjoy a wide range of applications such as online gaming, movies downloads and video meetings. LTE also has the capacity to meet future demands for new and enhanced mobile internet applications.