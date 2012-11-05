TIM partners with Ericsson to launch 4G/LTE in Brazil
TIM Brazil, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia with more than 70 million customers in Brazil, has selected Ericsson as the key supplier to provide its 4G/LTE network. Ericsson will deploy all 4G/LTE radio sites with its new multi-standard radio base station, RBS 6000, supporting TIM’s LTE network in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Sergipe, Goiás and the Federal District.
This deal extends the long-standing partnership that together implemented the telecom company’s 2G and 3G in Brazil. The contract also includes network rollout, which combines a comprehensive package of services ranging from design and integration to training and customer support.
Consumers can enjoy a wide range of applications such as online gaming, movies downloads and video meetings. LTE also has the capacity to meet future demands for new and enhanced mobile internet applications.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox