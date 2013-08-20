Televisi Republik Indonesia installs NVerzion NControl Lite automation

Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), the government-owned television station in Indonesia, has selected NVerzion NControl Lite to increase the efficiency and reliability of its file-based broadcast operations. TVRI operates more than 22 regional television stations throughout Indonesia.

The NVerzion NControl Lite software and hardware package that is being used on TVRI Channels 3 and 4 includes: the NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, dual NControl on-air transmission playlists for specialized schedule and program management of two transmission channels, the NBase SQL media database manager, and the NView database viewer.

Using NControl Lite, TVRI can quickly perform file-based operations like ingest, segmenting and playlist creation. The graphical user interface can be customized to meet any of the 22 regional stations' specific broadcast needs. In addition, NControl Lite can scale to support TVRI's future needs.