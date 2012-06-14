Spectrum Bridge-Carlson Wireless Partner in White Space Services Deployment

The partnership between Spectrum Bridge and Carlson Wireless, announced Tuesday, should help drive deployment of TV band white space devices.

Spectrum Bridge, one of the currently certified FCC TV Band Devices Database System Operators, will provide guidance to Carlson Wireless during the FCC certification process for Carlson's existing RuralConnect product and its future products. Carlson is building a new solution developed by Spectrum Bridge to give network operators “unrivaled” spectrum management capabilities.

“Many parts of the country and the world lack high-speed broadband access, due to the physical limitations of traditional wireless network technology,” said Rod Dir, CEO of Spectrum Bridge. “Carlson has been one of the staunchest advocates for rural broadband deployment in the U.S., and we are proud to partner with them as they pave the way in delivering solutions to this underserved market with TV White Spaces."

Jim Carlson, CEO of Carlson Wireless noted that the partnership would aid in making additional broadband service available.

“Spectrum Bridge has been at the forefront of fostering the development of TV White Space technologies,” said Carlson. “This strategic partnership fills an acute market need by supplying performance-proven equipment to service providers so that they can deliver affordable TVWS broadband to underserved residential customers, businesses and communities."

At this time, TV white space operations are allowed only in limited geographic regions while the FCC finalizes modifications to its ULS (Universal Licensing System) to allow registration of unlicensed wireless microphones. Once the ULS modifications are completed, certified TV band database system operators such as Spectrum Bridge and Telcordia will be able to coordinate systems across the country.