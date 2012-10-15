Sony Creative Software upgrades Vegas editing technology

Sony Creative Software has announced the latest upgrade to its Vegas editing technology.

Workflow improvements in Vegas Pro 12 include Project Interchange with popular editing platforms such as Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, Avid Pro Tools 10 and Apple Final Cut Pro 7. Additional enhancements include Expanded Edit mode, for fine-tuning the time of a project using and interactive A-B roll paradigm; Color Match, for quickly matching the color characteristics of different video clips; and Smart Proxy editing, which automatically and dynamically replaces clips on the timeline with high-quality, edit-friendly HD proxies.

In addition, Vegas Pro 12 can now ingest Panasonic P2 DVCPRO and AVC-Intra content, as well as encode to the versatile HDCAM SR mastering format, at bit rates up to 880Mb/s. Further, there are new Masking Tools in Vegas Pro 12, including Effects Masking for quickly obscuring a face or logo.

Updates to the Vegas Pro Explorer and Project Media windows dramatically improve the ability to find and organize content, thanks to a redesigned Thumbnail View along with optimized Media Tagging capabilities and automated Smart Bin search tools.