Sharp selects Espial TV browser for smart TVs

Espial said last week that Sharp has selected its Espial TV Browser to power new Sharp AQUOS LED TVs in Japan, China and North America.

The browser will offer consumers an advanced smart TV Web experience based on the open source momentum of WebKit and HTML5.

Sharp set rigorous requirements for its browser evaluation process, including a customizable user interface, HTML5 standards support for open Web browsing and advanced graphics for compelling content.

The Espial TV Browser met Sharp's criteria by delivering advanced Web browsing capabilities, enabling desktop browser performance on next-generation smart TVs. Viewers can now experience advanced graphic capabilities through HTML5 support such as CSS 3D Transforms and Canvas; fast responsive interfaces with an optimized JavaScript engine; and additional features, such as websockets and geolocation.