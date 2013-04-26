SES Announces Sat LNB With IP Output

It seems everything is IP-enabled today, so I suppose I shouldn't be surprised by an announcement from SES this week describing a new IP-LNB that delivers satellite broadcast content to TVs, tablets, smartphones and PCs connected to the home's IP network, wired or wireless.



SES says the IP-LNB is a prototype device that will deliver eight concurrent channels from any of a satellite’s transponders. These channels may be forwarded via IP unicast or multicast to fixed and portable devices. Satellite signals will be distributed via Ethernet, power-line communications (PLC) or a Wi-Fi local area network (LAN). The technology can be used for free-to-air or pay TV applications.



The LNB-IP combines SES' SAT>IP protocol innovations, MaxLinear's Full-Spectrum Capture (FSC) DVB-S2 receiver IC, Abilis' TB101 Broadcast to Broadband Bridge (“B3”), and Inverto's software stacks and a new high-performance LNB product design.



The IP-LNB operates in the 10.7-12.75 GHz Ku-band and consumes less than 10 Watts, allowing it to be powered via Ethernet. A “wake-on-LAN” feature reduces standby power consumption.



In addition to providing an IP stream with satellite programming, the device also features remote spectrum, temperature, and PHY metrics monitoring, and is upgradable via Ethernet and via satellite.



This could be the ideal model for a next-generation broadcasting tuner—just incorporate it into the antenna and let the consumer place it in a window, outside, or in the attic. It would then be connected to the user’s home network and TV via Ethernet cable.



The technology was demonstrated at the SES Industry Days 2013 conference on April 18 and 19 in Luxembourg. The announcement said, “The parties are currently engaging with key customers to characterize various parameters for a first commercial IP-LNB product and its deployment schedule.”



