Scripps Networks Interactive expands to more screens

Scripps Networks Interactive is working with Clearleap, of Duluth, GA, to launch a new live and on-demand video service over an all-exclusive IP delivery infrastructure. The specialized software platform will help Scripps quickly deploy TV Everywhere and video-on-demand platforms.

Clearleap’s software will manage and distribute content for Scripps’ popular networks, such as Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY Network. Scripps will also deploy Clearleap’s all-IP terrestrial publishing and distribution network to send the content to its traditional and online video affiliates.

Tamara Franklin, senior vice president of affiliate operations and new media distribution at Scripps said Clearleap’s software platform “gives us an efficient, economical way to increase significantly the volume of content distributed to wireless devices, PCs and the home television, while gaining valuable commercial ratings points for viewing on all the platforms that Nielsen measures.”

The current version of Clearleap’s on-demand software modules fully comply with the requirements for the Nielsen C3 ratings and are ready for multiscreen viewing quicker than previously possible, the company said.

Clearleap’s system captures live telecasts directly from Scripps’ Knoxville, TN, broadcast center. The company then processes network programs for viewing in multiple formats, preserving the original viewing experience complete with the same commercial pods. Clearleap said it watermarks these ad spots to capture ratings data generated during the 75-hour window after shows are first telecast, wherever the shows are viewed.

Clearleap’s services include IP-video processing, management and distribution. The company maintains an extensive terrestrial IP-distribution network for television content across the U.S.