SBE Schedules RF Safety Course



The next RF Safety Course, presented by Richard Strickland of RF Safety Solutions, will be held online at noon ET on Sept. 25.



Attendees can participate from anywhere via the Internet. Strickland will discuss how to prove compliance at a broadcast site, the biological effects of RF radiation and the distinct differences between RF radiation and ionizing radiation, FCC and OSHA regulations, RF hazard protection equipment and other topics.





See SBE RF Safety Course for Broadcast Engineers for additional information on the course and registration.