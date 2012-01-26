Satellite Update-Jan. 26, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00837:



• DirecTV Enterprises LLC requested authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain DirecTV 1R as an in-orbit spare at 109.8 degrees west longitude (WL). It did not request authority to operate the DBS communications payload on the satellite.



• From FCC Report SAT-00838:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to operate TT&C with Galaxy 12 necessary to maintain it at 129 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat was also granted authority to continue providing fixed-satellite-service (FSS) from Galaxy 12 at 129 degrees WL on a temporary basis using conventional C-band frequencies.



• SES Americom was granted STA for 60 days to perform TT&C necessary to drift AMC-3 from its assigned location at 86.9 degrees WL to 67 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location using specified C and Ku-band frequencies. SES Americom is also allowed to operate AMC-3 using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) to provide FSS, including direct-to-home service, temporarily from 67.0 degrees WL. Six days later, on Jan. 19, the Satellite Division granted SES Americom STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations with AMC-3 necessary to maintain it at 86,.9 degrees WL and to continue to operate it as an in-orbit spare at 86.9 degrees WL using conventional C and Ku-band frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted DirecTV Enterprises LLC's application for extension of its authorization to operate DirecTV-4S at 101 degree WL using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) for an additional nine years, until Sept. 27. 2020. DirecTV was also granted authority to conduct TT&C operations necessary to place the satellite into a disposal orbit at the end of its operational life.



• The FCC granted the application from DG Consents Sub Inc. to modify its authorization for the non-geostationary QuickBird satellite. DG Consent's authorization is now modified to specify an increase in the peak orbital altitude of QuickBird from 450 kilometers to 482 kilometers and to authorize operations in the Earth Exploration Satellite Service in the 8025-8345 MHz band. QuickBird is authorized to continue transmission in the 8025-8400 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band after it has completed its sensing mission but before it completes post-mission disposal through re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.





