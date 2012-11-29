Satellite Update – Nov. 29, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00912, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



•Hispamar Satellites S.A. filed a petition to add the Amazonas-3 at 61 degrees west longitude (WL) to the FCC's C-, Ku-, and Ka-band Permitted Station Lists. It requests permission to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) to the U.S. market using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz, 18.3-18.8 GHz, and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 14.0-14.5 GHz, 28.1-28.6 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Amazonas-3 is licensed by Brazil.



From FCC Report SAT-00913, Actions Taken:



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation for modification of its authorization for EchoStar 16 at 61.65 degrees WL by granting a waiver of FCC cross-polar isolation requirements to permit operation of antenna beams SP20, SP32, SP52, SP67, and SP68 with less than 30 dB cross-polarization isolation. EchoStar also received a waiver of cross-polar isolation requirements for antenna beams R02, R03, R04, R05, and R06. EchoStar 16 was previously authorized to use DBS channels 3-32 with feeder links in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band and service links in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band.



•EchoStar received special temporary authority for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to drift EchoStar 15 from its current location at 61.65 degrees WL to 44.9 degrees WL using 17.307 GHz and 17.7955 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 12.694 GHz, 12.695 GHz, 12.6965 GHz, and 12.6975 GHz (space-to-Earth). EchoStar 15 may temporarily provide Broadcasting Satellite Service at 44.9 degrees WL using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).