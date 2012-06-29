Satellite Update - June 29, 2012

There was only one item in the FCC International Bureau's Report SAT-00876 Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:

SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for AMC-2 to move the satellite from 19.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 4.98 degrees EL and to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) including direct-to-home service, using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) using specified C-band frequencies.

From FCC Report SAT-00877, Actions Taken:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL to provide FSS in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz bands (Earth-to-space) and in the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (space-to-Earth). TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.