Satellite Update - June 29, 2012
There was only one item in the FCC International Bureau's Report SAT-00876 Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:
- SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for AMC-2 to move the satellite from 19.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 4.98 degrees EL and to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) including direct-to-home service, using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) using specified C-band frequencies.
From FCC Report SAT-00877, Actions Taken:
- The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL to provide FSS in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz bands (Earth-to-space) and in the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (space-to-Earth). TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.
- In Order and Authorization DA 12-993, the FCC granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation's request to modify its authorizations for EchoStar 3, EchoStar 12, and EchoStar 15 to change the authorized channels on each of the satellites from DBS channels 1-22 and 25-32 to DBS channels 3 through 32 at the 61.5 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location. EchoStar was also granted STA for 180 days to operate all three satellites and the recently authorized EchoStar 16 on the two now unassigned DBS channels at that location – 1 and 2, subject to conditions. The actions will be effective when EchoStar 16 begins operation at 61.5 degrees WL. The authorized station keeping boxes are centered at 61.35 degrees WL for EchoStar 12, 61.65 degrees WL for EchoStar 15, and 61.8 degrees WL for EchoStar 3. See the Order and Authorization for details on the history of satellite operations at the nominal 61.5 degree WL orbital location.
