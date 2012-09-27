Satellite Update for Sept. 27, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00899, “Applications Accepted for Filing:

• The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch accepted an application from Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. requesting that Satmex 8, the group’s conventional C- and Ku-band satellite located at 116.8 degrees west longitude (WL), be added to the FCC's Permitted list.

• A request was received for consent for Worldview, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Globe, to acquire control of space station licenses held by GeoEye License Corp., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of GeoEye, Inc (GeoEye). Both companies operated satellite systems in the Earth-exploration satellite service (EESS) collecting digital imagery for both commercial and governmental customers, including the satellite images you see on Google Earth and Google Maps.

From FCC Report SAT-00900, “Actions Taken”:

• The FCC International Bureau's policy division granted, with conditions, an application form Skybox Imaging to construct, launch and operate a non-geostationary-orbit satellite system consisting of two EESS satellites, Skybox-1 and Skybox-2. These satellites were authorized to transmit telemetry signals and remote-sensing data in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band (space-to-Earth) from highly-inclined circular orbits with altitudes between 450 to 637 kilometers, depending on the launch vehicle, and with inclination ranging between 85 and 100 degrees. Command signals for the two satellites are authorized on 2081 MHz and 2083 MHz.

• Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 20 at 63.15 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 12.5-12.7 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6675 MHz, 13.75-14.5 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies in support of the in-orbit testing operations and to effect Intelsat 20's drift to its authorized location at 68.5 degrees EL upon completions of operations at 63.15 degrees EL.