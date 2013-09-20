Satellite Update for Sept. 20, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00971, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing":

DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC requested modification of its authorization for DIRECTV 1R at 55.8 degrees east longitude (EL) to reflect amendment of DIRECTV's operational agreement with News Skies Satellites, B.V. DIRECTV asked that the authorization provide that operations of DIRECTV 1R at this orbital location “must conform to the operational agreement reached between DIRECTV and New Skies, dated December 20, 2012, as amended from time to time.” DIRECTV 1R operates in the 12.2-12.5 GHz band (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.6 GHz (Earth-to-space).

New Skies Satellites B.V. filed an application to modify the terms of the grant of U.S. market access for NSS-806 to reflect its move from 40.5 degrees west longitude (WL) to 47.5 degrees WL; allow NSS-806 to provide Fixed-Satellite-Service (FSS) in the 3600-3700 MHz, 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-11.95 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and in the 5850-5925 MHz, 5925-6425 MHz, 6591-6650 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space).; allow NSS-806 to provide direct-to-home services in the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-11.95 GHz bands; and allow New Skies to re-point the steerable conventional Ku-band spot beam (14.25-14.5 GHz and 11.7-11.95 GHz) on NSS-806 from its current pointing over South America to cover the United States and the Caribbean with future flexibility to re-point the steerable spot beam anywhere within the visible Earth. In the application New Skies requests several waivers of Section 25 rules, including allowing operation with an east-west station keeping of +/- 0.1 degrees.

Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) functions necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from its currently authorized location at 58.1 degrees WL to 79.0 degrees WL using specified Ku-band center frequencies and STA to provide FSS upon arrival at 79.0 degrees WL using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested authority to construct, launch and operate a satellite, ECHO-45W that it intends to use to provide Ku-band FSS to Brazil from 45.1 degrees WL in the 10.7-10.95 GHz and 11.2-11.45 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 12.75-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). These bands are proposed under Appendix 30B of ITU Radio Regulations. EchoStar also plans to use ECHO-45W to provide Broadcasting Satellite Service to Brazil on additional frequencies licensed by Brazil. The FCC asked for comment on whether it should consider a U.S. filed Appendix 30B plan modification consistent with the goals of Appendix 30B, what specific criteria the Commission should apply in limiting the use of multiple orbital locations, as encouraged by Appendix 30B, and whether EchoStar's proposed additional system is consistent with reasonable limiting criteria. Refer to Report SAT-00971 for additional details on this complex application.

From FCC Report SAT-00972: “Actions Taken”

The Satellite Division of the FCC's International Bureau granted DIRECTV Enterprises LLC STA for 60 days to operate DIRECTV 1R at 55.8 degrees EL in the 12.2-12.5 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.6 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands pursuant to amendment of DIRECTV's operational agreement with New Skies Satellites B.V.

Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 60 days to continue to provide FSS, on a temporary basis, via Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specific C-band frequencies.

Intelsat was also granted STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C on specified C-band frequencies necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 33.0 degrees EL. Under the STA Intelsat is also allowed to operate Intelsat 702 in included orbit to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

The Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to conduct the TT&C operations on specified Ku-band frequencies necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from 58.1 degrees WL to 79.0 degrees WL.

The Satellite division designed proceedings involving EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation filings, SAT-AMD-20130614-00085 and SAT-LOA-20120921-00152 for call sign S2874 as “permit-but-disclose” for purposes of the Commission's rules governing ex parte communications. See FCC Report SAT-00972 for details.