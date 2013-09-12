Satellite Update for Sept. 13, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00969: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Hispasat S.A. filed a petition for a declaratory ruling to add Amazonas-1 at 36 degrees west longitude (WL) to the FCC's Ku-band Permitted Space Station List. Hispasat requested U.S. market access to provide Fixed-Satellite Service in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands as well as U.S. market access in the 13.75-14.0 GHz band. Amazonas-1 had been granted U.S. market access at its old location at 61 degrees WL.



From FCC Report SAT-00970: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide fixed satellite service using Intelsat 5 in inclined orbit at 50.15 degrees east longitude using frequency bands 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz, and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on center frequencies 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space); 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).