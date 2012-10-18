Satellite Update for Oct. 18, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00904, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC authority to construct and launch Intelsat 27 at 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL). The satellite will be capable of operating on UHF frequency bands 243.52-268.16 MHz and 292.835-317.33 MHz. Other frequency bands authorized are 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-12.2 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space), Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 23 at 51.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.45-12.29 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). It is also allowed to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain the satellite at 51.5 degrees and to drift it to its authorized location at 53.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat was granted STA to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 166.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using Intelsat 19 using 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) to Intelsat's earth station in Napa, Calif., as well as in the visible portion of International Telecommunication Union Region 2.



• Orbcomm License Corp. received STA for 30 days to use a 50 kHz feeder uplink channel centered at 150.025 MHz with all satellites in the Orbcomm non-voice, non-geostationary mobile satellite service system.



• GeoEye License Corp. was granted authority to launch and operate an additional Earth Exploration Satellite Service (EESS) satellite GeoEye 2 as part of its non-geostationary-orbit satellite system. GeoEye 2 is authorized to transmit remote sensing data in the 8025-8400 MHz band, transmit telemetry and tracking signals in a 120 kHz channel centered on 8389 MHz, and receive command signals in a 64 kHz channel with a center frequency of 2052 MHz.



• The Satellite Division determined that Hughes Network Systems LLC met the launch and operation milestone associated with EchoStar XVII at 107.1 degrees west longitude.



