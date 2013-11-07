Satellite Update for Nov. 7, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00977, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau Satellite Division granted, with conditions, granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS), on a temporary basis from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL is authorized using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 702 from 33.0 degrees EL to 32.9 degrees EL and maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to provide fixed satellite service from Intelsat 702 during the drift to and upon arrival at 32.9 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).