Satellite Update for Nov. 14, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00978: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested modification of its authorization for EchoStar 12 to extend its ten year license for an additional eight years, through July 31, 2022. EchoStar is currently authorized to provide DBS via EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00979: “Actions Taken:”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL using the 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands and to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



• Intelsat received STA for 180 days allowing it to provide FSS from Intelsat 18 at 79.8 degrees WL in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.



• DirecTV's authorization for DirecTV 18 at 55.8 degrees EL was modified to reflect an amended operational agreement with New Skies, B.V. and to modify “Condition 4” of the authorization to permit DirecTV to operate DirecTV 1R in accordance with any future amendments of the operational agreement.